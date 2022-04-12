MULTIMEDIA

'Lawyer na kami!'

ABS-CBN News

Renier Aries Razon and girlfriend Ruiza Tolentino are ecstatic and shout “lawyer na kami” after learning that both of them passed the 2021 Bar examinations after the Supreme Court released the list of passers on Tuesday. A total of 8,241 or 72.28 percent of the 11, 402 law graduates who took the Bar exams passed, according to the Supreme Court.