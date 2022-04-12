Beauties back green bets

MULTIMEDIA

Beauties to voters: Go for environmentally responsible candidates

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Miss Earth Philippines 2021 winners (L-R), Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism Sofia Lopez Galve, Miss Philippines Fire Veronica Meneses, Miss Philippines Air Ameera Almamari, and Miss Phillippines Earth Naelah Alshorbaji pose for pictures during a protest in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The candidates led the protest together with representatives from Caritas Philippines, EcoWaste Coalition, and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting to urge the public to vote for candidates who genuinely care for the people and the environment.