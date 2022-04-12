Home  >  News

Agaton inundates Panitan residents

Handout, PCG via EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 12 2022 05:20 PM

Agaton hammers Panay island

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows rescuers assisting villagers in a raft in a flooded village in Panitan, Panay island on Tuesday. According to local authorities' reports, scores of villagers were burried from landslides in the central and southern Philippines brought by Typhoon Megi locally named Agaton. 

