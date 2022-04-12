Agaton hammers Panay island

MULTIMEDIA

Agaton inundates Panitan residents

Handout, PCG via EPA-EFE

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows rescuers assisting villagers in a raft in a flooded village in Panitan, Panay island on Tuesday. According to local authorities' reports, scores of villagers were burried from landslides in the central and southern Philippines brought by Typhoon Megi locally named Agaton.