Agaton hammers Panay island

Agaton inundates Panitan residents

Posted at Apr 12 2022 05:20 PM

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows rescuers assisting villagers in a raft in a flooded village in Panitan, Panay island on Tuesday. According to local authorities' reports, scores of villagers were burried from landslides in the central and southern Philippines brought by Typhoon Megi locally named Agaton.

Rescuers search for survivors in villages hit by landslides

Agaton lingers around Samar-Leyte area, storm signal 1 up in several areas: PAGASA