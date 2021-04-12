MULTIMEDIA

Shoulder-to-shoulder amid threats

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and United States Military attend the opening of the 36th Balikatan Exercise (BK36-21) wearing masks and maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday. Amid the rising tensions in the South China Sea, this year's Balikatan was scaled down to only 1,700 total number in personnel, partly because of the pandemic.