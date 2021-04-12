Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNR resumes operation Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 12 2021 01:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A marshal reminds passengers to observe physical distancing as they take the Philippine National Railway (PNR) train at Tutuban Station in Manila on Monday. PNR temporarily suspended its operation to conduct RT-PCR tests among its personnel after recording 131 positive cases among 1,013 PNR employees last March. PNR moves reopening to April 12 as it waits for personnel's COVID-19 results Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus modified enhanced community quarantine Philippine National Railways Tutuban Station RT-PCT test employees /entertainment/04/14/21/kailangan-ko-kumita-vice-ganda-ipinaliwanag-kung-bakit-pinasok-ang-vlogging/sports/04/14/21/olympic-torch-relay-cancelled-in-japanese-city-over-virus-surge/news/04/14/21/ph-posts-8122-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-over-100-on-6th-straight-day/overseas/04/14/21/more-people-sentenced-to-death-by-court-martial-in-myanmar/entertainment/04/14/21/street-vendor-na-tinulungan-ni-ivana-alawi-ipinasilip-ang-mga-ibinigay-pa-ng-vlogger