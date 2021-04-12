MULTIMEDIA

PNR resumes operation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A marshal reminds passengers to observe physical distancing as they take the Philippine National Railway (PNR) train at Tutuban Station in Manila on Monday. PNR temporarily suspended its operation to conduct RT-PCR tests among its personnel after recording 131 positive cases among 1,013 PNR employees last March.