MULTIMEDIA

A day before Ramadan starts

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Jabbar Ayuna performs a Dhuhr or a midday prayer inside the Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro, Quiapo, Manila on Monday. Muslims around the world will start the Ramadan, a month of prayer, fasting and reflection from dawn to sunset, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.