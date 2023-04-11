Balikatan exercise at Subic Bay

MULTIMEDIA

Balikatan exercise kicks off at Subic Bay

Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

Viber

A United States military personnel directs an approaching Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) to the beach at Subic Bay Freeport, 120 kilometers north of Manila, as the Philippines and the United States kick off their largest joint military exercise on Tuesday. Around 5,400 Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel and 12,200 US troops will participate in the military training dubbed “Balikatan”, which aims to develop interoperability and improved capability in the areas of maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban and aviation operations, cyber defense, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness.