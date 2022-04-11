Home  >  News

PITX expects thousands of Holy Week travelers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2022 03:59 PM

Holy Week rush at PITX

Passengers line up to take their designated bus trip going to various cities in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX ) in Parañaque City on Monday. 
PITX is expecting around 110,000 passengers daily at the terminal as Filipinos rush to take their break this Holy Week.

