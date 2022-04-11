Holy Week rush at PITX

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PITX expects thousands of Holy Week travelers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 11 2022 03:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers line up to take their designated bus trip going to various cities in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX ) in Parañaque City on Monday. PITX is expecting around 110,000 passengers daily at the terminal as Filipinos rush to take their break this Holy Week. Up to 110,000 daily passengers expected in PITX for Holy Week exodus: exec Read More: PITX Holy Week travelers Semana Santa #SemanaSanta2022 Semana Santa 2022 Holy Week trip /news/04/12/22/barangay-sa-davao-de-oro-nasa-state-of-emergency-dahil-sa-diarrhea-outbreak/news/04/12/22/barmm-residents-need-to-get-vaxxed-to-enter-mosques-ao/entertainment/04/12/22/probinsyano-breaks-record-for-2nd-straight-episode/news/04/12/22/tropical-depression-agaton-reaches-samar-town/news/04/12/22/pacquiaos-pabahay-form-a-hit-among-locals-in-zamboanga-del-norte