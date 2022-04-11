Free ride at EDSA Bus Carousel

MULTIMEDIA

EDSA bus Carousel offers free ride

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters ride buses in Quezon City on Monday as free rides resume under the Service Contracting Program. The resumption of the free service aims to aid bus operators and commuters due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rising gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, according to the Department of Transportation.