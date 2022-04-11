Free ride at EDSA Bus Carousel

MULTIMEDIA
EDSA bus Carousel offers free ride
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 11 2022 10:33 AM | Updated as of Apr 11 2022 10:13 PM
Commuters ride buses in Quezon City on Monday as free rides resume under the Service Contracting Program. The resumption of the free service aims to aid bus operators and commuters due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rising gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, according to the Department of Transportation.
