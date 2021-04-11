Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Demand for medical oxygen tanks going up

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2021 07:21 PM

Demand for medical oxygen tanks going up

Buyers check available medical oxygen tanks on sale in a supply store in Manila on Sunday. Demand for medical oxygen in the country went up due to rising COVID-19 cases and over-capacity of hospitals, particularly in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   medical oxygen   hospital over-capacity  