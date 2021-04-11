Home > News MULTIMEDIA Demand for medical oxygen tanks going up Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 11 2021 07:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Buyers check available medical oxygen tanks on sale in a supply store in Manila on Sunday. Demand for medical oxygen in the country went up due to rising COVID-19 cases and over-capacity of hospitals, particularly in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces. Pulse oximeter yes, oxygen tank optional: What are COVID-19 home care essentials? Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus medical oxygen hospital over-capacity /overseas/04/14/21/more-people-sentenced-to-death-by-court-martial-in-myanmar/entertainment/04/14/21/street-vendor-na-tinulungan-ni-ivana-alawi-ipinasilip-ang-mga-ibinigay-pa-ng-vlogger/overseas/04/14/21/japan-enters-fourth-wave-of-covid-19-infections-govt-panel-chief/overseas/04/14/21/6-rescued-several-missing-after-boat-capsizes-off-louisiana-coast/overseas/04/14/21/uae-partners-with-japans-ispace-to-send-rover-to-the-moon-in-2022