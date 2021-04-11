Home > News MULTIMEDIA Archdiocese of Cebu baptizes 100 infants Carmelle Claire Therese Estenzo, @SugboanongSimbahan Posted at Apr 11 2021 02:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma leads the baptism of 100 infants at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu on Sunday. The Triduum is part of the commemoration of the First Baptism in the Philippines as Cebu celebrates the 500 Years of Christianity in the country. His Excellency Most Rev. Charles J. Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines will lead the Pontifical Mass on April 14. Pope Francis grants 'special jubilee year' in Cebu Archdiocese amid 500 years of Christianity in PH Read More: 500YoCCebu 500 Years of Christianity Archdiocese of Cebu baptism of 100 infants First baptism in the Philippines multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/04/14/21/kailangan-ko-kumita-vice-ganda-ipinaliwanag-kung-bakit-pinasok-ang-vlogging/sports/04/14/21/olympic-torch-relay-cancelled-in-japanese-city-over-virus-surge/news/04/14/21/ph-posts-8122-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-over-100-on-6th-straight-day/overseas/04/14/21/more-people-sentenced-to-death-by-court-martial-in-myanmar/entertainment/04/14/21/street-vendor-na-tinulungan-ni-ivana-alawi-ipinasilip-ang-mga-ibinigay-pa-ng-vlogger