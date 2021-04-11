MULTIMEDIA

Archdiocese of Cebu baptizes 100 infants

Carmelle Claire Therese Estenzo, @SugboanongSimbahan

Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma leads the baptism of 100 infants at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu on Sunday. The Triduum is part of the commemoration of the First Baptism in the Philippines as Cebu celebrates the 500 Years of Christianity in the country. His Excellency Most Rev. Charles J. Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines will lead the Pontifical Mass on April 14.