Marcos campaigns in another homecourt Tacloban

Marcos campaign in another home court Tacloban draws crowd

Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate former senator Bongbong Marcos greets tens of thousands of supporters during the UniTeam campaign sortie in Tacloban City on Saturday. Marcos, who went around different areas in Eastern Visayas, stressed his call for ‘national unity,’ to help bring back PH pride to a nation that has suffered much due to the COVID-19 pandemic.