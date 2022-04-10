Marcos campaigns in another homecourt Tacloban

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos campaign in another home court Tacloban draws crowd Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 10 2022 11:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate former senator Bongbong Marcos greets tens of thousands of supporters during the UniTeam campaign sortie in Tacloban City on Saturday. Marcos, who went around different areas in Eastern Visayas, stressed his call for ‘national unity,’ to help bring back PH pride to a nation that has suffered much due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rally ng UniTeam sa Leyte, dinagsa Read More: Halalan 2022 Bongbong Marcos UniTeam Tacloban Eastern Visayas campaign Ferdinand Marcos Jr Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr BBM eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections elections 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 regions regional news /news/04/11/22/pagasa-agaton-weakens-to-make-landfall-over-leytes-eastern-coast/sports/04/11/22/mpl-season-9-after-pre-playoff-woes-echo-to-hard-reset/news/04/11/22/marcos-jr-camp-claims-support-from-new-batch-of-governors/overseas/04/10/22/china-embassy-features-elon-musk-during-space-event/overseas/04/10/22/soldiers-from-14-nations-to-take-part-in-indonesian-us-war-games