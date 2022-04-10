Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Agaton brings flooding in southern portion of Samar Island

Photo courtesy of DPWH- Region 8

Posted at Apr 10 2022 05:33 PM

Heavy rains in southern portion of Samar Island

Motorists navigate knee-deep flood along the Tacloban Baybay South Road sa Barangay GaAs, Baybay City, Leyte on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to take all necessary measures to protect life and property as Agaton is forecast to move erratically or remain almost stationary over the southern portion of Samar Island and its coastal waters until early Tuesday, due to weak steering environment.


 

