MULTIMEDIA
Fire hits Rizal lumber warehouse
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 10 2021 04:52 PM
Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection continue to extinguish a fire that broke out inside a lumber warehouse in San Mateo, Rizal on Saturday. The fire, which started early morning Saturday, remains on 4th alarm as of posting.
- /video/news/04/10/21/alamin-tamang-pag-aalaga-sa-bahay-ng-pasyenteng-may-covid-19
- /life/04/10/21/pinay-beauty-expert-olivia-quido-is-official-skin-care-partner-of-miss-universe-again
- /life/04/10/21/rabiya-mateo-arrives-in-us-ahead-of-miss-universe-pageant
- /news/04/10/21/doh-walang-dapat-ikabahala-ang-publiko-sa-sinovac-vaccines
- /news/04/10/21/ph-logs-2nd-highest-daily-covid-19-tally-with-12674-more-cases