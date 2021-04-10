Home  >  News

Fire hits Rizal lumber warehouse

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 10 2021 04:52 PM

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection continue to extinguish a fire that broke out inside a lumber warehouse in San Mateo, Rizal on Saturday. The fire, which started early morning Saturday, remains on 4th alarm as of posting. 

