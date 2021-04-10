Home > News MULTIMEDIA Baguio porters feel heavy load of COVID-19 Dave Leprozo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 10 2021 12:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Wooden trolleys used by porters lie unused on the side of the road along the Central Market area in Baguio City as the usually busy business district is almost empty on Saturday due to restrictions on travel and activities put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Public and private hospital wards for COVID-19 cases in the city have reached critical levels due to a surge of cases the past few weeks. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Baguio Central Market wooden trolleys porters market multimedia multimedia photos /business/04/10/21/resounding-yes-says-manny-pangilinan-on-reopening-economy-amid-pandemic/news/04/10/21/4-drug-suspek-arestado-sa-maynila-muntinlupa/news/04/10/21/philippines-looks-into-china-ships-chase-filipino-vessel-west-philippine-sea/business/04/10/21/china-fines-alibaba-278-billion-for-market-abuses-state-media/news/04/10/21/door-to-door-ecq-aid-release-may-not-suit-large-cities-towns-dilg-official