Baguio porters feel heavy load of COVID-19

Dave Leprozo, ABS-CBN News

Wooden trolleys used by porters lie unused on the side of the road along the Central Market area in Baguio City as the usually busy business district is almost empty on Saturday due to restrictions on travel and activities put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Public and private hospital wards for COVID-19 cases in the city have reached critical levels due to a surge of cases the past few weeks.