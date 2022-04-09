MULTIMEDIA
Pacquiao with his true partner
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 09 2022 09:35 PM
Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao gets a comforting gesture from wife Jinkee during a campaign rally in Barangay Happyland in Tondo, Manila on Saturday. Pacquiao maintains he will continue with his presidential bid, regardless of various feelers he is getting from other candidates' camp for a merger.
