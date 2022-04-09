MULTIMEDIA

Pacquiao with his true partner

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao gets a comforting gesture from wife Jinkee during a campaign rally in Barangay Happyland in Tondo, Manila on Saturday. Pacquiao maintains he will continue with his presidential bid, regardless of various feelers he is getting from other candidates' camp for a merger.