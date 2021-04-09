Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Thumbs up as the smoke clears

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 09 2021 04:02 PM

Thumbs up as the smoke clears

A firefighter flashes a thumbs-up sign to his colleagues to say the fire is out at the Atom Property Development workers' barracks in Kawit, Cavite on Friday. Investigators say the fire reached second alarm with no reported casualties or injuries. 

Read More:  fire   firefighters   fire aftermath   workers barracks   fire out  