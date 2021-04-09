Home > News MULTIMEDIA Thumbs up as the smoke clears Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 09 2021 04:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A firefighter flashes a thumbs-up sign to his colleagues to say the fire is out at the Atom Property Development workers' barracks in Kawit, Cavite on Friday. Investigators say the fire reached second alarm with no reported casualties or injuries. Read More: fire firefighters fire aftermath workers barracks fire out /life/04/09/21/recalling-photoshop-days-kryz-uy-hopes-to-inspire-youth-to-promote-reality/news/04/09/21/senators-urge-govt-deploy-more-troops-seek-us-help-after-china-chases-ph-boat/entertainment/04/09/21/bela-padilla-shares-how-ldr-works-for-her-and-foreigner-boyfriend/life/04/09/21/watch-rabiya-mateo-sizzles-in-swimsuit-to-drum-up-miss-universe-votes/news/04/09/21/malacanang-duterte-china-ships-missiles-chase-filipino-boat