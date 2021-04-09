MULTIMEDIA

Hospital is full

A non-COVID patient waits outside the Mandaluyong City Medical Center on Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong City on Friday as her companion holds her IV bottle. She was given a dextrose inside the hospital but could not be admitted for lack of rooms. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the capacity of hospitals remains at a critical level in the National Capital Region, affecting their capability to service other health concerns.