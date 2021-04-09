MULTIMEDIA

Empty streets and long lines

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

People line up on a sidewalk along Edsa in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday to get their cash assistance at the Cubao Elementary School. The government is distributing cash under the Social Amelioration Program to help those in need, as the capital region and nearby provinces are placed under the enhanced community quarantine in a bid to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases.