MULTIMEDIA

Santa Ana Hospital at full capacity

Lisa Marie David, Reuters
Posted at Apr 09 2021 10:40 PM

Health workers sort patients' files at a triage area in Santa Ana Hospital, where a sign indicating that the hospital's COVID-19 facility is at full capacity is displayed on Friday. Fresh COVID-19 admissions continue to overwhelm hospitals in Metro Manila, with the country reporting record-high cases and deaths for the past week as the government struggles to control the spread of the virus even after more than a year of various forms of quarantine.

'Full capacity everywhere': Manila hospitals struggle as virus surges

'Vaccines a tool': WHO tells PH gov't to boost response in dealing with COVID-19 surge

PH logs record-high COVID-19 deaths at 401, active cases at over 178,000