Santa Ana Hospital at full capacity

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Health workers sort patients' files at a triage area in Santa Ana Hospital, where a sign indicating that the hospital's COVID-19 facility is at full capacity is displayed on Friday. Fresh COVID-19 admissions continue to overwhelm hospitals in Metro Manila, with the country reporting record-high cases and deaths for the past week as the government struggles to control the spread of the virus even after more than a year of various forms of quarantine.