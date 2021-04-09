MULTIMEDIA

Rushing home before curfew

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents pass through health checks at the entrance to Barangay 183 in Pasay City on Friday before the start of curfew. The Philippines on Friday logged another grim milestone as the country recorded 401 deaths, the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total death toll to 14,520.