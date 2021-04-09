Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rushing home before curfew Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 09 2021 06:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents pass through health checks at the entrance to Barangay 183 in Pasay City on Friday before the start of curfew. The Philippines on Friday logged another grim milestone as the country recorded 401 deaths, the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total death toll to 14,520. PH logs record-high COVID-19 deaths at 401, active cases at over 178,000 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 covid curfew Pasay health protocols NCR Plus /business/04/09/21/da-itinangging-pinapatay-nila-ang-hog-industry-dahil-sa-importation/news/04/09/21/russia-says-sputnik-shot-less-effective-vs-safrica-variant-but-better-than-others-ifax/overseas/04/09/21/myanmar-junta-says-protests-against-its-rule-dwindling/overseas/04/09/21/norway-prime-minister-fined-by-police-over-virus-rules-violation-in-birthday-party/news/04/09/21/gatchalian-pushes-for-bill-exempting-poll-workers-allowances-from-taxes