Consumer group holds protest over electricity rates

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Consumer group holds protest over alleged abuse from power sector George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2022 04:43 PM Protesters led by the consumer group Power for People Coalition (P4P) troop to the Energy Regulatory Commission's (ERC) office in Pasig City on Friday. The group called for action in addressing high electricity rates and reminded the regulatory body of its duty to shield consumers from alleged power sector abuse.