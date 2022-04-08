Commuters on Commonwealth Avenue

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commuters stranded on Commonwealth Avenue Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2022 01:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters rush to a public bus plying on Commonwealth-Litex Road in Quezon City on Friday. The Metro Manila Development Authority earlier conducted an ocular inspection to check the plight of reported stranded commuters affected by the construction of the MRT line 7 and the increase in number of commuters. Read More: Commonwealth traffic transport commuters MRT-7 /news/04/11/22/pagasa-agaton-weakens-to-make-landfall-over-leytes-eastern-coast/sports/04/11/22/mpl-season-9-after-pre-playoff-woes-echo-to-hard-reset/news/04/11/22/marcos-jr-camp-claims-support-from-new-batch-of-governors/overseas/04/10/22/china-embassy-features-elon-musk-during-space-event/overseas/04/10/22/soldiers-from-14-nations-to-take-part-in-indonesian-us-war-games