Commuters on Commonwealth Avenue

Commuters stranded on Commonwealth Avenue

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters rush to a public bus plying on Commonwealth-Litex Road in Quezon City on Friday. The Metro Manila Development Authority earlier conducted an ocular inspection to check the plight of reported stranded commuters affected by the construction of the MRT line 7 and the increase in number of commuters.