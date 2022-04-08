Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos supporters brave rains in Samar rally

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2022 02:55 PM

Braving the weather

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and local supporters gather at Borongan City Plaza on Friday for a Uniteam rally despite the heavy rains. Marcos was joined by the team's senatorial slate, but running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio was unable to join the rally.

