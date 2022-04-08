Braving the weather

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos supporters brave rains in Samar rally Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2022 02:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and local supporters gather at Borongan City Plaza on Friday for a Uniteam rally despite the heavy rains. Marcos was joined by the team's senatorial slate, but running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio was unable to join the rally. Read More: Halalan 2022 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls presidential race campaign Bongbong Marcos Marcos Marcos Duterte Sara Duterte Samar Uniteam regions /news/04/11/22/pagasa-agaton-weakens-to-make-landfall-over-leytes-eastern-coast/sports/04/11/22/mpl-season-9-after-pre-playoff-woes-echo-to-hard-reset/news/04/11/22/marcos-jr-camp-claims-support-from-new-batch-of-governors/overseas/04/10/22/china-embassy-features-elon-musk-during-space-event/overseas/04/10/22/soldiers-from-14-nations-to-take-part-in-indonesian-us-war-games