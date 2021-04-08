Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PNR disinfects trains before resumption of operation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2021 02:15 PM

PNR disinfects trains before resumption of operation

Philippine National Railways (PNR) personnel disinfect coaches on Thursday, as they prepare for the resumption of operations on April 9. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered the testing of all railway employees after the operators recorded a spike in COVID-19 infection. 

At least 131 people have tested positive out of the 1,013 PNR personnel who were tested, according to DOTR. 

Read More:  COVID-19   enhanced community quarantine   coronavirus   Philippine National Railway   DOTr   multimedia   multimedia photos  