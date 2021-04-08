MULTIMEDIA

PNR disinfects trains before resumption of operation

ABS-CBN News

Philippine National Railways (PNR) personnel disinfect coaches on Thursday, as they prepare for the resumption of operations on April 9. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered the testing of all railway employees after the operators recorded a spike in COVID-19 infection.

At least 131 people have tested positive out of the 1,013 PNR personnel who were tested, according to DOTR.