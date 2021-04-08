Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNR disinfects trains before resumption of operation ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2021 02:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine National Railways (PNR) personnel disinfect coaches on Thursday, as they prepare for the resumption of operations on April 9. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered the testing of all railway employees after the operators recorded a spike in COVID-19 infection. At least 131 people have tested positive out of the 1,013 PNR personnel who were tested, according to DOTR. MRT, LRT 1 and 2 on limited operations after workers test positive for COVID-19 Transport chief orders COVID-19 testing of all railway workers Read More: COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine coronavirus Philippine National Railway DOTr multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/04/08/21/myanmar-actor-arrested-as-junta-hunts-120-celebrities/news/04/08/21/mmda-says-ncr-local-govt-units-can-vaccinate-120k-daily-if-jabs-available/entertainment/04/08/21/veteran-opm-talent-manager-butch-dans-dies-at-69/news/04/08/21/cyclists-not-required-to-wear-face-shields-doh-reminds-enforcers/news/04/08/21/to-avert-takeover-ph-govt-urged-to-consistently-ask-china-to-leave-julian-felipe-reef