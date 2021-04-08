Home  >  News

Keeping safe while waiting for ECQ aid

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2021 04:00 PM

Residents undergo temperature check as part of the minimum health protocol at the Barangay Hagdang Bato Itaas multi-purpose hall as residents claim their cash aid in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. Local government units were given until April 15 to distribute cash assistance to low-income families as the National Capital Region plus bubble remain under enhanced community quarantine. 

