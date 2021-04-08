Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping safe while waiting for ECQ aid Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2021 04:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents undergo temperature check as part of the minimum health protocol at the Barangay Hagdang Bato Itaas multi-purpose hall as residents claim their cash aid in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. Local government units were given until April 15 to distribute cash assistance to low-income families as the National Capital Region plus bubble remain under enhanced community quarantine. Read More: COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine coronavirus Barangay Hagdan Bato Itaas multi-purpose hall Mandaluyong City /news/04/08/21/supreme-court-resume-anti-terror-law-oral-arguments-videoconferencing-ecq-ncr-plus-removed/entertainment/04/08/21/ogie-diaz-di-na-nagpagka-choosy-sa-pagpapabakuna-kontra-covid-19/spotlight/04/08/21/what-is-thrombocytopenia-the-rare-blood-condition-possibly-linked-to-the-astrazeneca-vaccine/life/04/08/21/food-shorts-k-burgers-affordable-fried-chicken-delivery-deals/life/04/08/21/miss-world-ph-awaiting-results-of-kelley-days-covid-19-test