Keeping safe while waiting for ECQ aid

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents undergo temperature check as part of the minimum health protocol at the Barangay Hagdang Bato Itaas multi-purpose hall as residents claim their cash aid in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. Local government units were given until April 15 to distribute cash assistance to low-income families as the National Capital Region plus bubble remain under enhanced community quarantine.