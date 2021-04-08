MULTIMEDIA

Elderly residents of Brgy. Santa Cruz, QC receive cash aid

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

An elderly resident receives his cash aid in Barangay Santa Cruz along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. Thousands of residents braved the heat and long lines to claim the much-needed assistance under the government’s Social Amelioration Program for those affected by the 2-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces.



