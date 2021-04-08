Home > News MULTIMEDIA Elderly residents of Brgy. Santa Cruz, QC receive cash aid Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2021 06:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An elderly resident receives his cash aid in Barangay Santa Cruz along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. Thousands of residents braved the heat and long lines to claim the much-needed assistance under the government’s Social Amelioration Program for those affected by the 2-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces. Quezon City asks national gov't for more time to distribute lockdown 'ayuda' Read More: COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine coronavirus Social Amelioration Program cash aid senior citizen Barangay Santa Cruz Quezon City multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/04/08/21/asias-rising-coronavirus-cases-a-worry-as-vaccine-doubts-cloud-campaigns/business/04/08/21/new-fees-to-push-banks-to-set-up-more-atms-in-provinces-bsp/entertainment/04/08/21/i-still-bite-nadine-lustre-claps-back-at-comments-on-her-tiktok-dance/life/04/08/21/of-challenges-and-hope-living-in-the-autism-spectrum-during-the-pandemic/sports/04/08/21/talisay-bohol-showdown-to-open-visayas-leg-of-vismin-super-cup