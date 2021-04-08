Home  >  News

Batasan Hills residents wait for ECQ aid

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2021 12:55 PM

Residents fall in line inside and outside Batasan Hills National High School in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City for the release of cash aid amid the enhanced community quarantine on Thursday. Several residents raised concern on the allegedly slow distribution, which left them waiting from Wednesday morning until hours past midnight on Thursday to complete the verification and release of the cash assistance.
 

