Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Too much to bear on Good Friday

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2023 02:33 PM

Atoning for his sins

A penitent collapses after performing self-flagellation outside the San Isidro Labrador Parish in Brgy. Ligtong, Rosario, Cavite on Good Friday. Devotees performing extreme acts of penance such as self-flagellation or crucifixion, practices frowned upon by the Catholic church, are a common sight in the Philippines during Holy Week. 

Read More:  Holy Week   Lent   Good Friday   penitensiya   self-flagellation   Semana Santa 2023  