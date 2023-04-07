Atoning for his sins

MULTIMEDIA
Too much to bear on Good Friday
Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 07 2023 02:33 PM
A penitent collapses after performing self-flagellation outside the San Isidro Labrador Parish in Brgy. Ligtong, Rosario, Cavite on Good Friday. Devotees performing extreme acts of penance such as self-flagellation or crucifixion, practices frowned upon by the Catholic church, are a common sight in the Philippines during Holy Week.
