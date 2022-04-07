Tagging the tagger

MULTIMEDIA
Health workers file rap vs Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 07 2022 12:04 PM
Members of the Alliance for Health Workers (AHW) file a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on World Health Day, Thursday, against National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging activists. Badoy, spokesperson for the government's anti-communist task force, has been known to speak against activists allegedly allied with the Communist rebel movement.
