Tagging the tagger

Health workers file rap vs Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance for Health Workers (AHW) file a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on World Health Day, Thursday, against National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging activists. Badoy, spokesperson for the government's anti-communist task force, has been known to speak against activists allegedly allied with the Communist rebel movement.