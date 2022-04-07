People travel ahead of Holy Week break

Home > News MULTIMEDIA People troop to the provinces for Holy Week break Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 07 2022 03:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Domestic travelers prepare to board their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday. People are expected to travel to various summer destinations or their home provinces for the long Holy Week break, for their first long vacation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Semana Santa maaaring maging maulan Maraming hotel, resort fully booked na para sa Holy Week Read More: travel Holy Week travelers tourism destinations tourists family Semana Santa summer vacation /news/04/07/22/comelec-to-test-precinct-for-voters-with-covid-symptoms/business/04/07/22/abs-cbn-shell-sanib-puwersa-para-sa-public-service-projects/news/04/07/22/duterte-hopes-congress-will-rectify-vetoed-anti-endo-bill/entertainment/04/07/22/madam-inutz-kinilig-dahil-kay-piolo-pascual/news/04/07/22/comelec-oks-1-month-bonus-other-perks-for-workers-ahead-of-may-polls