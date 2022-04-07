People travel ahead of Holy Week break

MULTIMEDIA

People troop to the provinces for Holy Week break

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Domestic travelers prepare to board their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday. People are expected to travel to various summer destinations or their home provinces for the long Holy Week break, for their first long vacation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.