Queueing up for cash aid in Quezon City's Batasan Hills Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 07 2021 05:32 PM Residents of Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City patiently wait in line, for more than 2 hours, to claim the financial assistance promised by the government, on Wednesday. All relevant local government units have been mandated to release cash aid to affected residents as work and travel remain suspended for non-essential industries in the NCR Plus while enhanced community quarantine is in place to arrest the spiraling cases of COVID-19. Palace: ECQ 'ayuda' is only for 'bare essentials' Read More: COVID-19 NCR Plus coronavirus Barangay Batasan Hills Quezon City SAP Social Amellioration Program ayuda ECQ ECQ Ayuda ECQ aid enhanced community quarantine multimedia multimedia photos