Queueing up for cash aid in Quezon City's Batasan Hills

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City patiently wait in line, for more than 2 hours, to claim the financial assistance promised by the government, on Wednesday. All relevant local government units have been mandated to release cash aid to affected residents as work and travel remain suspended for non-essential industries in the NCR Plus while enhanced community quarantine is in place to arrest the spiraling cases of COVID-19.