Praying outside Baclaran Church

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2021 11:19 AM

Catholic devotees pray outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Paranaque on Wednesday. Members of the Philippine National Police secured the area to ensure that physical health protocols are observed as devotees arrive for the weekly novena while Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine.

