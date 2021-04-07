MULTIMEDIA
Sun goes down in Parola
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 07 2021 11:20 AM
Residents stay on a rooftop of a house under construction in Barangay 20, Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. Movement of all residents is currently limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in permitted offices or establishments as the National Capital Region plus adjacent provinces remain under enhanced community quarantine in a move to curb rising COVID-19 cases.
- /news/04/07/21/covid-vaccine-elderly-seniors-sinovac-china-expert-panel
- /sports/04/07/21/phs-napa-slips-to-second-place-in-sailing-qualifiers
- /entertainment/04/07/21/toni-gonzaga-likes-to-reminisce-about-simpler-times-when-she-feels-stressed
- /news/04/07/21/bakuna-ayuda-hindi-spekulasyon-opinyon-lawmakers-squabble-over-ivermectin-use-for-covid
- /news/04/07/21/sara-duterte-takes-trip-to-singapore-for-personal-health-management