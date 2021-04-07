MULTIMEDIA

Sun goes down in Parola

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents stay on a rooftop of a house under construction in Barangay 20, Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. Movement of all residents is currently limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in permitted offices or establishments as the National Capital Region plus adjacent provinces remain under enhanced community quarantine in a move to curb rising COVID-19 cases.