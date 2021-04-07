Home > News MULTIMEDIA Hundreds line up in Antipolo for cash aid Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 07 2021 04:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Hundreds of beneficiaries from Barangay Beverly Hills and Calawis in Antipolo City, Rizal line up to receive cash aid from the government on Wednesday, as the "NCR plus" remains under enhanced community quarantine. The Department of Budget and Management gave local government units 15 days to distribute the cash aid upon receipt of the notice of cash allocation, and 30 days if assistance will be given in-kind. Distribution of ECQ aid in 'NCR Plus' begins - DSWD Read More: COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine coronavirus Barangay Calawis Barangay Beverly Hills Antipolo SAP Social Amellioration Program multimedia multimedia photos /life/04/07/21/man-fat-shamed-for-dating-ad-says-hard-to-meet-expectations-for-love-in-china/entertainment/04/07/21/chai-fonacier-thrilled-about-co-star-eva-greens-remark-that-shes-a-great-actress/news/04/07/21/dispensing-ivermectin-for-covid-19-patients-violates-fda-law-says-doh/news/04/07/21/ph-logs-242-new-covid-19-deaths-3rd-highest-since-pandemic-began/sports/04/07/21/volleyball-jaja-santiago-determined-to-play-for-ph-in-2021-sea-games