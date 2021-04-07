Hundreds line up in Antipolo for cash aid

Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2021 04:37 PM

Hundreds of beneficiaries from Barangay Beverly Hills and Calawis in Antipolo City, Rizal line up to receive cash aid from the government on Wednesday, as the "NCR plus" remains under enhanced community quarantine. The Department of Budget and Management gave local government units 15 days to distribute the cash aid upon receipt of the notice of cash allocation, and 30 days if assistance will be given in-kind.

