Taking risks for cash assistance

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A resident waits for his turn to claim cash assistance under the government's Social Amelioration Program (SAP), at the Caloocan High School in Grace Park West, Caloocan City on Wednesday. The government is set to provide at least P1,000 worth of aid per person but not more than P4,000 per low-income family, for nearly 23 million people during the imposition of enhanced community quarantine in the NCR Plus, according to the Social Welfare Department.