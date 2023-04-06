Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

A time for prayer and penance at Makati jail

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2023 03:03 PM

Inmates participate in Holy Week rites

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) take part in the ’Stations of the Cross’ at the Makati City Jail on Maundy Thursday. Some Holy Week activities, including the traditional ‘pabasa’ and ‘via Crucis’, were organized to help with the spiritual formation of inmates.

