Inmates participate in Holy Week rites

A time for prayer and penance at Makati jail

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) take part in the ’Stations of the Cross’ at the Makati City Jail on Maundy Thursday. Some Holy Week activities, including the traditional ‘pabasa’ and ‘via Crucis’, were organized to help with the spiritual formation of inmates.