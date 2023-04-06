Inmates participate in Holy Week rites

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A time for prayer and penance at Makati jail Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2023 03:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) take part in the ’Stations of the Cross’ at the Makati City Jail on Maundy Thursday. Some Holy Week activities, including the traditional ‘pabasa’ and ‘via Crucis’, were organized to help with the spiritual formation of inmates. Read More: Holy Week Semana Santa2023 inmates Stations of the Cross Makati /life/04/06/23/ano-ang-dasal-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-visita-iglesia/sports/04/06/23/bts-suga-is-new-nba-ambassador/life/04/06/23/travel-shorts-hong-kong-art-events-bgc-pet-huddle/news/04/06/23/3-lane-ng-edsa-ortigas-flyover-pansamantalang-sinara/news/04/06/23/bakasyonista-patay-sa-naaksidenteng-van-ngayong-huwebes-santo