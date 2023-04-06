Home  >  News

Flagellants ask for penance on Maundy Thursday

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2023 12:40 PM

Flagellants in Barangay Tibig in Bulakan, Bulacan participate in the annual panata during the early hours of Maundy Thursday. The observance of Holy Week represents the most sacred of rituals and celebrations in the Philippines, the only predominantly Catholic country in Asia. 

