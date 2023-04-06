Chrism Mass at Manila Cathedral

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cardinal Advincula leads Chrism Mass ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2023 10:18 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula blows on a jar filled with Holy Oil during the Chrism Mass the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Maundy Thursday. Chrism Mass is the annual blessing of Holy oils used in different Sacraments throughout the year. Read More: Chrism Mass Maundy Thursday SemanaSanta2023 Sacraments Catholic Church Manila Cathedral /news/04/06/23/mass-goers-at-baclaran-church-startled-by-loud-noises/news/04/06/23/man-nabbed-after-blackmailing-wife-with-lewd-photos/overseas/04/06/23/former-brazilian-president-bolsonaro-questioned/entertainment/04/06/23/kim-chiu-sizzles-in-beach-snaps/overseas/04/06/23/ukraine-updates-poland-pledges-gear-as-zelenskyy-visits