Cardinal Advincula leads Chrism Mass

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2023 10:18 AM

Chrism Mass at Manila Cathedral

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula blows on a jar filled with Holy Oil during the Chrism Mass the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Maundy Thursday. Chrism Mass is the annual blessing of Holy oils used in different Sacraments throughout the year. 

