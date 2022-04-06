TESDA, Angkas launch Basic Motorcycle Driving Program

MULTIMEDIA

Learning basic motorcycle riding at TESDA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Trainees attend a Basic Motorcycle Driving Program in Taguig City on Wednesday organized by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and ride-hailing company Angkas. The five-day program aims to provide formal training to motorcycle riders and to professionalize motorcycle training in the country's automotive and land transport sector.