TESDA, Angkas launch Basic Motorcycle Driving Program

MULTIMEDIA

Learning basic motorcycle riding at TESDA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 06 2022 05:20 PM

Trainees attend a Basic Motorcycle Driving Program in Taguig City on Wednesday organized by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and ride-hailing company Angkas. The five-day program aims to provide formal training to motorcycle riders and to professionalize motorcycle training in the country's automotive and land transport sector.