Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Flooding damages 3 bridges in Davao De Oro

Photo courtesy of Recca Gayas – Tenio

Posted at Apr 06 2022 11:33 AM

LPA brings heavy rains, flooding in Davao De Oro

Residents check a damaged bridge at Purok 1, Barangay Fatima, New Bataan, Davao de Oro after heavy rains caused massive flooding on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA reminded residents to remain vigilant of possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains brought by a low pressure area affecting the region.

Read More:  Barangay Fatima   New Bataan   Davao de Oro   LPA  