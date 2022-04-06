LPA brings heavy rains, flooding in Davao De Oro

MULTIMEDIA
Flooding damages 3 bridges in Davao De Oro
Residents check a damaged bridge at Purok 1, Barangay Fatima, New Bataan, Davao de Oro after heavy rains caused massive flooding on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA reminded residents to remain vigilant of possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains brought by a low pressure area affecting the region.
