DTI seizes fake products in warehouse

DTI seizes counterfeit goods in Cavite warehouse Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2022 07:53 PM Department of Trade and Industry Usec. Ruth Castelo inspects products at a warehouse on Toclong-San Sebastian road in Kawit, Cavite on Wednesday. The products from two warehouses, which include fake shoes and motorcycle helmets without proper ICC stickers, are currently in the process of seizure and destruction by authorities.