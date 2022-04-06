Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

DTI seizes counterfeit goods in Cavite warehouse

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2022 07:53 PM

DTI seizes fake products in warehouse

Department of Trade and Industry Usec. Ruth Castelo inspects products at a warehouse on Toclong-San Sebastian road in Kawit, Cavite on Wednesday. The products from two warehouses, which include fake shoes and motorcycle helmets without proper ICC stickers, are currently in the process of seizure and destruction by authorities.

Read More:  Department of Trade and Industry   Ruth Castelo   counterfeit products   fake products   ICC   seizure   DTI   fake items  