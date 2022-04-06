'A Mass for the Moral Choice'

MULTIMEDIA

Catholic priests call for moral discernment for May 9 election

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Catholics attend the ‘Solidarity Mass for the Moral Choice’ at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Paranaque on Wednesday. Priests of the Metropolitan See of Manila, led by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula, called on the faithful to deeply reflect on their choices of candidates for the upcoming national election on May 9.