'A Mass for the Moral Choice'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catholic priests call for moral discernment for May 9 election George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2022 03:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Catholics attend the ‘Solidarity Mass for the Moral Choice’ at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Paranaque on Wednesday. Priests of the Metropolitan See of Manila, led by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula, called on the faithful to deeply reflect on their choices of candidates for the upcoming national election on May 9. Read More: Halalan 2022 ‘Solidarity Mass for the Moral Choice’ National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Baclaran Church Metropolitan See of Manila /business/04/06/22/uno-digital-bank-partners-with-mastercard-ahead-of-launch/business/04/06/22/smart-accenture-among-top-companies-for-career-progression-in-ph-linkedin/entertainment/04/06/22/child-star-no-more-xia-vigor-is-now-ready-to-be-a-teen/life/04/06/22/bullet-dumas-makes-his-theater-debut-as-hero-bonifacio/entertainment/04/06/22/maymay-has-this-advice-on-long-distance-relationships