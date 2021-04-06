Home > News MULTIMEDIA Frontliners get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2021 12:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Nurses have their pictures taken after getting their 2nd jabs of the SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday. The city government of Manila administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to medical front liners or those falling under the priority group A1.1 to A1.7, who received their first doses last March 8-9, 2021. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine SinoVac medical frontliners Sta. Ana Hospital Manila priority group A1.1 to A1.7 /business/04/06/21/oil-climbs-on-weaker-dollar-outweighing-opec-supply-worries/news/04/06/21/medical-frontliners-mula-ilocos-visayas-tutulong-sa-covid-19-response-sa-metro-manila/overseas/04/06/21/japan-pm-suga-receives-2nd-vaccine-shot-ahead-of-us-trip/news/04/06/21/up-diliman-humihiling-ng-tulong-para-sa-silungang-molave-isolation-facility/overseas/04/06/21/vietnams-pandemic-response-leader-sworn-in-as-president