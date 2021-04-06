MULTIMEDIA

Frontliners get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Nurses have their pictures taken after getting their 2nd jabs of the SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday. The city government of Manila administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to medical front liners or those falling under the priority group A1.1 to A1.7, who received their first doses last March 8-9, 2021.

