Informal worker in Manila appeals for assistance
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 06 2021 05:25 PM | Updated as of Apr 06 2021 05:33 PM

Mercy, 41, who used to earn P150 a day providing massage services to tourists along Manila Baywalk, begs for alms in the same area on Tuesday. She appealed for assistance from the government for informal workers like her whose livelihood were severely affected by the pandemic.

Cash o pagkain? Pamimigay ng ECQ ayuda magsisimula na
Pamamahagi ng 'ECQ ayuda' kasado na; gobyerno aminadong 'kulang' ito