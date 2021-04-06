Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Informal worker in Manila appeals for assistance

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2021 05:25 PM | Updated as of Apr 06 2021 05:33 PM

Informal worker in Manila appeals for assistance

Mercy, 41, who used to earn P150 a day providing massage services to tourists along Manila Baywalk, begs for alms in the same area on Tuesday. She appealed for assistance from the government for informal workers like her whose livelihood were severely affected by the pandemic.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   enhanced community quarantine   Manila Bay   Baywlak   informal workers   multimedia   multimedia photos  