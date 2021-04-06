MULTIMEDIA

Buying essentials during ECQ in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People buy food essentials at the Blumentritt market in Manila on Tuesday. Inflation rate eased out to 4.5 percent in March 2021 compared to 4.7 in February 2021 due to slower price movement of food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.