Home > News MULTIMEDIA Buying essentials during ECQ in Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2021 05:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People buy food essentials at the Blumentritt market in Manila on Tuesday. Inflation rate eased out to 4.5 percent in March 2021 compared to 4.7 in February 2021 due to slower price movement of food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Inflation eases to 4.5 percent in March Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus enhanced community quarantine Blumentritt market /business/04/06/21/jollibee-uk-50-stores-5-years-europe/spotlight/04/06/21/rise-of-the-robo-plants-as-scientists-fuse-nature-with-tech/life/04/06/21/food-shorts-cheesecake-halo-halo-summer-ice-cream-flavors/news/multimedia/photo/04/06/21/informal-worker-appeals-for-assistance/sports/04/06/21/boxing-abap-still-hoping-for-marcial-to-join-thailand-training-camp