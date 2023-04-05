Home  >  News

Travelers fill bus station on Holy Week rush

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2023 09:14 PM

Travelers wait in line for their trip at the Five Star bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on Holy Wednesday. Filipinos are expected to flock to the provinces on the eve of the long weekend to mark the first Holy Week since the easing of COVID-19 protocols in the country. 

