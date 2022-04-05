Repairing power lines

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Repairing damaged power lines amid rainy weather Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2022 02:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Meralco workers repair damaged power line equipment amid rainfall in Quezon City Tuesday. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rainfall is expected to pour in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, according to PAGASA. Read More: MERALCO Quezon City repairmen /business/04/05/22/ph-debt-to-gdp-ratio-seen-to-decline-as-pandemic-fades/entertainment/04/05/22/review-pandemic-set-bubble-tries-hard-to-be-funny/business/04/05/22/asia-pacific-recovery-seen-at-risk-from-several-factors/news/04/05/22/isko-camp-denies-visayas-volunteers-shifting-to-robredo/news/04/05/22/qc-prosecutors-to-charge-man-who-threatened-to-shoot-marcos-jr