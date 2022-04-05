Home  >  News

Repairing damaged power lines amid rainy weather

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2022 02:12 PM

Repairing power lines

Meralco workers repair damaged power line equipment amid rainfall in Quezon City Tuesday. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rainfall is expected to pour in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, according to PAGASA. 

