Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

'Pink fluvial parade' backs Leni-Kiko ticket

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2022 12:56 PM

'Pink fluvial parade' backs Leni-Kiko

Fishermen led by Anakpawis endorse the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and running-mate Kiko Pangilinan during a fluvial parade at the Binangonan Fishport in Rizal on Tuesday. The group also endorsed senatorial candidates Atty Neri Colmenares and Elmer Labog as the candidates most supportive of their cause. 

Read More:  Anakapawis   Laguna Lake   fisherfolk   pink fluvial parade   Anakpawis   Leni Robredo   Kiko Pangilinan   Neri Colmenares   Elmer Labog  