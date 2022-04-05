Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Pink fluvial parade' backs Leni-Kiko ticket George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2022 12:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fishermen led by Anakpawis endorse the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and running-mate Kiko Pangilinan during a fluvial parade at the Binangonan Fishport in Rizal on Tuesday. The group also endorsed senatorial candidates Atty Neri Colmenares and Elmer Labog as the candidates most supportive of their cause. Read More: Anakapawis Laguna Lake fisherfolk pink fluvial parade Anakpawis Leni Robredo Kiko Pangilinan Neri Colmenares Elmer Labog /sports/04/05/22/construction-begins-for-center-for-sports-excellence/news/04/05/22/p470-umento-para-sa-ncr-workers-muling-inihirit/sports/04/05/22/kansas-comeback-stuns-n-carolina-for-us-college-crown/news/04/05/22/expert-warns-vs-more-transmissible-omicron-xe-variant/entertainment/04/05/22/mccoy-at-elisse-pressured-nga-ba-na-magpakasal