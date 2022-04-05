MULTIMEDIA

'Pink fluvial parade' backs Leni-Kiko ticket

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Fishermen led by Anakpawis endorse the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and running-mate Kiko Pangilinan during a fluvial parade at the Binangonan Fishport in Rizal on Tuesday. The group also endorsed senatorial candidates Atty Neri Colmenares and Elmer Labog as the candidates most supportive of their cause.