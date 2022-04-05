PAGASA issues yellow warning advisory

MULTIMEDIA

Wet and drizzly trip

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians huddle under umbrellas as they walk in the rain at an intersection in Manila on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA issued a yellow warning advisory for the provinces of Quezon, Rizal, and Laguna, while Metro Manila and other nearby provinces, it said, were to experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains for a few hours during the day.